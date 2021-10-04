One man with fractured jaw while a second suffered cuts & bruising following two alleged assaults in Kilkenny City

Two men were taken to hospital following separate assaults on the Parade in Kilkenny city at the weekend.

Both suffered facial injuries in the attacks.

The first of two assaults reported to Gardaí happened shortly after midnight on Friday night on the Parade in the city.

A man in his twenties was treated for cuts and bruising at St Luke’s General Hospital after he was attacked by four men, not known to him.

He was punched in the face a number of times before the culprits fled on foot into the grounds of Kilkenny Castle.

Later in the early hours of Saturday morning, again at the Parade a man in his late teens was approached by a group of men and punched in the head.

An ambulance took him to St Lukes hospital where he was found to have suffered a fractured jaw.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen either incident to contact them in Kilkenny city garda station.

Meanwhile, hear what Kilkenny Supt Derek Hughes had to say last week about anti-social behaviour here