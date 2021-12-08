One man’s dead and another’s in hospital following a road incident in Tipperary last night

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co. Tipperary last night.

It happened shortly after 10pm on the R499 between Toomevara and Ballinamona Cross.

The man, aged in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a man in his twenties, was taken to the same facility as a precaution.

The route remains closed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.