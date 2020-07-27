One metre distancing rule will have huge implications if brought in says Tullow Community School Principal

The principal of Tullow Community School says if the one metre social distancing rule is brought in by the government, it’s going to have huge implications.

Paul Thornton was speaking ahead of today’s (Monday) cabinet meeting about a return to schools in late August.

He says they mostly have double desks in their school and having to adapt will cost them over €30,000:

“Because I’d need over 650 single desks, now that’s just one example, if they’re talking about classroom infrastructure changes then you’re talking about planning permission, you’re talking about architecture and then trying to find builders in three week to knock out the walls and extent the classroom and all of those kind of things are not simple and are not going to happen easily and it’s going to cost a lot of money”.