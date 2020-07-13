One new case of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow over the weekend

One new local case of Covid-19 has been confirmed over the weekend.

17 more cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the Republic in the past 24 hours, with one of those new cases confirmed in Carlow.

There were no new deaths from the virus yesterday.

The local total is now 532, with 356 positive test results so far in Kilkenny while Carlow is now up to 176.

The total number of cases is now 25,628, while the death toll has risen to 1,746.