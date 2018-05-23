One of Carlow’s oldest residents celebrates 105th birthday today

Possibly the oldest woman in Carlow turns another year older today.

May Morris, who’s originally from Castledermot, but who’s now in Hillview Nursing Home in Carlow, celebrates her 105th birthday today!

Her daughter, Rose, who herself is in her 80s, says while her health and memory have deteriorated somewhat over the past year, May is still enjoying life.

Speaking to KCLR from Australia, Rose says her mother has always been a home-bird despite her travels with a strong love for family, religion and her country.