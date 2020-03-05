One of seven arrested on Wednesday is due in court in Carlow today

A man is due in court in Carlow today in connection with a big drugs seizure in Freshford.

Cannabis and cocaine worth nearly 50 thousand euro were seized on Monday of last week.

The 24 year old was one a number of arrests made yesterday in connection with recent serious crimes across Carlow and Kilkenny

A man and woman are still in custody after they were arrested near Prosperous in Kildare for possession of explosives – that relates to a major Garda operation in Carlow after a pipe bomb was thrown at a house on the Dublin Road in Tullow back in January.

A 31 year old man was arrested in Mullingar in relation to a burglary at DID electrical in Kilkenny last Friday.

2 men were arrested when 42 thousand euro worth of cocaine and cannabis were found in a car stopped at a checkpoint in Hackettstown and a third man was arrested in a follow up search in Gorey with another 17 thousand euro worth of cocaine seized at that address.