One person arrested following €7,000 drug seizure in Carlow Town

The discovery was made during searches in a residential area

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 12/11/2020

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a drug seizure in Carlow today.

A quantity of cannabis and prescribed drugs, with an estimated street value of €7,000, was found by Gardaí carrying out searches in a residential area of Carlow Town centre.

Drug paraphernalia, including weighing scales and bags, was also discovered.

The male suspect was arrested and charged under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

 

 

