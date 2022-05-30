One person dead after vehicle catches fire following crash near Enniscorthy

A person has died following a crash near Enniscorthy on Sunday evening.

It happened in Clonhaston at around 7.30pm when the vehicle hit a roadside ditch and subsequently went on fire.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing to anyone who might have information in relation to this fatal incident to contact them.

They are appealing in particular to anyone who travelled on the R744 outside Enniscorthy and through Clonhaston between 7.15pm and 7.40pm on Sunday.

Gardaí are also anxious that anyone with dashcam footage would make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.