A woman has died following a crash in County Waterford.

It’s after a truck and car collided on the N25 close to Dungarvan just before 9:30 this morning.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her seventies, was treated by emergency services personnel at the scene but passed away from her injuries.

While the man who was driving the other vehicle has been taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment for injuries which are understood to be non-life-threatening.

The route is closed while an examination of the scene takes place, with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident, especially those with any form of footage, to contact them via Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.