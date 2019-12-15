One person seriously injured in car crash in Kilkenny this morning

There’s been a serious crash in Kilkenny this morning.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident between Kilkenny and Ballyragget, at Foulksrath near Dooley’s Garage on the N77.

Just one car was involved and the driver is understood to be in a serious condition.

It happened shortly after 8 o’clock this morning and Gardaí have told KCLR News that stretch of road is closed until further notice.