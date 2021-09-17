KCLR NewsNews & Sport

One person taken to hospital following crash in Co Carlow

The road between Ballon Cross & Ballon is likely to be closed until 11am (approx)

Irish emergency services ambulance pictured.

A woman’s been taken to hospital following a crash this morning in Co Carlow.

The single car incident happened at the Bang ups.

The road between Ballon Cross and Ballon will be closed until 11am (approx) while emergency services work to clear the scene.

One woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution but her injuries are not believed to be serious.

 

