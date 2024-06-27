This morning at ten minutes after one, emergency services were dispatched to the scene of a crash on the R680 Cork Road in Waterford City.

Two teenage boys were riding an e-scooter when it collided with a bus, one of teens was declared dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The bus’s driver was unharmed.

From South East Technological University (SETU) to the Ring Road, the road is presently closed while Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical investigation.

Local diversions are also in place.

The Gardaí are pleading with anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward; they are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who has dash cam footage from the scene.