One Way System in Kilkenny “working well now” says roads director Tim Butler

The one-way system in Kilkenny City centre is working very well now.

That’s according to the local authority who admit there were some teething problems when the changes were rushed in last Saturday week.

The restriction of traffic to one lane on High Street and Rose Inn Street is a temporary measure designed to allow safer social distancing for pedestrians and shoppers in the city centre.

Roads Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council Tim Butler says last weekend was much better after a couple of tweaks and higher awareness among drivers:

“There was a lot of changes to the lighting and the traffic lights and signals, which have helped improve matters as well” he said.

“Its moving traffic through High Street a little bit more fluidly and also down onto Parliament Street as well, so the issues that you would have had on the first Saturday were not apparent last Saturday and I think as this goes on that it will become better and better”.