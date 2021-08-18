One woman has died following a road crash in Co Wexford

One person’s dead and another’s in serious condition in hospital following a crash in Co Wexford.

The two-vehicle incident happened just before 8am this morning on the R772 at Scarawalsh.

The driver of one, a woman in her forties, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the other, a man in his seventies, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where his condition’s described as serious.

No other injuries were reported.

The road’s been closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the area.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody with information on the crash to come forward, they would especially like to hear from those who might have dashcam footage.

Contact can be made through Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.