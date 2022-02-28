KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Online festival of Irish arts Seoda set to return in March
All events will be free to view from 13th to 17th March
An online celebration of the arts in Ireland is set for a return.
The Seoda festival, which takes its name from the Irish word for jewels, is taking place to help artists here reach a global audience as they may not be able to travel.
Curated by Culture Ireland, it’ll be free to viewers when it begins on the 13th of March, rolling out a five-day programme which will be free to view via here
It’s estimated the festival reached 28 countries last year.
Key events are as follows: