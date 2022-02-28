Online festival of Irish arts Seoda set to return in March

An online celebration of the arts in Ireland is set for a return.

The Seoda festival, which takes its name from the Irish word for jewels, is taking place to help artists here reach a global audience as they may not be able to travel.

Curated by Culture Ireland, it’ll be free to viewers when it begins on the 13th of March, rolling out a five-day programme which will be free to view via here

It’s estimated the festival reached 28 countries last year.

Key events are as follows: