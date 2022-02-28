KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Online festival of Irish arts Seoda set to return in March

All events will be free to view from 13th to 17th March

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 28/02/2022

An online celebration of the arts in Ireland is set for a return.

The Seoda festival, which takes its name from the Irish word for jewels, is taking place to help artists here reach a global audience as they may not be able to travel.

Curated by Culture Ireland, it’ll be free to viewers when it begins on the 13th of March, rolling out a five-day programme which will be free to view via here

It’s estimated the festival reached 28 countries last year.

Key events are as follows:

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 28/02/2022