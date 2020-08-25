“Only a question of time before fatigue sets in at St Luke’s Hospital” says SIPTU representative

It’s only a question of time before complete fatique sets in at St Luke’s Hospital – so says a staff SIPTU representative.

Two employees of the Carlow & Kilkenny facility have been diagnosed with Covid-19 with up to 14 more at home awaiting test results.

A recent outbreak of Superbug CPE has also added to the pressure while we’re heading towards flu season too.

Denis Hynes is with SIPTU’s Health Division, he told KCLR “It’s a major problem out there at the minute and i’ve been talking to the staff and it’s only a question of time before complete fatigue sets in, they’re working extremely hard out there”.

“It’s very difficult, when you’re talking to the staff, you see what they’re facing”.

“When I go to a meeting and I’m anxious about going to a meeting, and these staff are waling in and out of wards, they’re looking after people, they’re going the best they can, the commitment, the loyalty”.