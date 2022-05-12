KCLR News
Open invitation to locals to see progress on iconic Abbey Quarter site in Kilkenny
Locals eager to get a glimpse of what’s been happening at the Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny will get their chance next week.
The site is being opened up next Monday evening from 6-8pm.
It’s to allow people to view the progress that’s been made on the iconic site so far and to hear about the future plans.
INVITATION TO OPEN EVENING FOR PUBLIC VIEWING OF ABBEY QUARTER PUBLIC REALM, KILKENNY CITY.#abbeyquarter @Invest Kilkenny @kclr96fm @Kilkenny Tourism @Kilkenny @Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage pic.twitter.com/flPNqBuC3j
— Kilkenny County Council (@KilkennyNotices) May 11, 2022
The first tenants will also move in to the Brewhouse building at the Abbey Quarter next Monday.