KCLR News

Open invitation to locals to see progress on iconic Abbey Quarter site in Kilkenny

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke12/05/2022

Locals eager to get a glimpse of what’s been happening at the Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny will get their chance next week.

The site is being opened up next Monday evening from 6-8pm.

It’s to allow people to view the progress that’s been made on the iconic site so far and to hear about the future plans.

The first tenants will also move in to the Brewhouse building at the Abbey Quarter next Monday.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke12/05/2022