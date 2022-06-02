Opening date confirmed as Penneys in Carlow returns to Kennedy Avenue

Carlow’s brand new Penneys store will be opening its doors very soon.

The shop is returning to its original home on Kennedy Avenue in the town.

The €12 million revamped store is 28,000 square feet and will open to shoppers at 9 am on Tuesday, June 14th.

It will operate on 100% renewable energy and be the first Penneys store in Ireland to have solar panels placed on the roof.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys ROI and NI, said:

“We can’t wait to welcome our colleagues and customers into our fantastic new store. We now have a bigger and better offering for our customers in Carlow, so whether it’s families or fashion followers, there’s summer trends and affordable choices for everyone. This store is the first major milestone of our ongoing €250 million investment into Ireland, our first and home market. We are proud to continue to play our part in supporting Irish towns and communities and we are always grateful for our amazing customers in Ireland.”