Opening Date Set for Graiguenamanagh’s New Supermarket

“Any increase in footfall for Graiguenamanagh is to be welcomed” – so says a local councillor as an opening date has been set for the town’s new Aldi store.

According to a sign that’s been erected on the site, it’ll open it’s doors on the 29th of November.

Councillor Peter Chap Cleere says it will surely draw people in from the surrounding areas and the rest of the town’s businesses will hopefully feel the benefits as well.

Speaking to KCLR he says it’s taken a long time for Aldi to get to this point as there was a process that had to be gone through.