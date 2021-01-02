Operation Fanacht will see further checkpoints across Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend

Gardaí are warning that there will be increased checkpoints across Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend.

The measure is part of Operation Fanacht, which aims to catch drivers breaching Covid regulations, including a ban on inter-county travel.

Sergeant Michelle Byrne, of Carlow Roads Policing Unit, has confirmed that Gardaí will be out in force over the next few days. She says delays can be expected on some local roads as their operation continues.

Reflecting on 2020, Kilkenny’s Superintendent Derek Hughes says they’ve seen broad compliance with restrictions so far.

However, he wants it to continue that way for the New Year;

“We will continue enforcing the government’s restrictions on movements outside of essential purposes, but we have found on these checkpoints that people are generally abiding by the restrictions that are in place” he told KCLR News. “We’ll be there to make sure that trend continues.”