Opposition parties call for clarity on the sharing of a doctors’ contract agreement by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Sinn Fein wants more answers about the sharing of a confidential doctors’ contract agreement.

Leo Varadkar has admitted to sharing a version of the Irish Medical Organisation’s deal with a rival group but says it wasn’t unlawful.

The Tanaiste will face questions in the Dáil on the issue tomorrow.

Sinn Fein’s Louise O’Reilly wants more clarity about what happened.

While the Social Democrats Co-Leader Deputy Catherine Murphy has a number of questions.

But the Justice Minister is insisting Mr Varadkar didn’t personally gain by sharing details of a confidential doctors’ agreement.

Cabinet colleague Helen McEntee is staunchly defending him, saying anything he did was in the public interest.