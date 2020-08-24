Oppostion parties calling for the return of the Dail this week, rather than after the schools re-open

Opposition parties are calling for the return of the Dail this week, rather than after the schools re-open.

The Taoiseach will ask the Ceann Comhairle today to recall TD’s earlier than scheduled, however the government believes it should not happen until children have returned to school.

The new Dail term had been scheduled to start on September 15th.

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou Mc Donald says the coalition needs to get its act together:

“We’re hearing more confused and garble messaging, the government has to get its act together and it has to do so quickly, the event in Galway was the straw that broke the camels back, the final straw for so many people after weeks and weeks of confusion, and a real public sense that the government had lost any sense of direction”.