The Oral and practical tests for the Leaving and Junior Cert have been cancelled.

Students will be awarded full marks.

However, no decision has been made yet about the written exams in June, Education Minister Joe McHugh said today.

The exams, which were meant to take place between 23 March and 3 April, have been cancelled.

The decision covers oral tests in Leaving Certificate Irish, as well as French, German, Italian, Russian and Japanese.

It also includes practical tests for Leaving Certificate music and practical tests in Junior Certificate music and home economics.

Deadlines will also be changing for students to complete coursework and project work in a number of subjects until 15 May. Work was scheduled to be due between 20 March and 24 April.

In a statement this morning, education minister Joe McHugh said that it was a “difficult time for all”.

“Our decision on this element of the exams is being taken with their bests interests at heart,” he added.

“It is the fairest response we could take in the circumstances it guarantees that no student will score less than they would have if schools had been operating as normal.”