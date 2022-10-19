Orange thunderstorm warning for Kilkenny with ‘intense lightning strikes’ forecast

An orange thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kilkenny with intense lightning strikes expected.

It will also be in effect for Tipperary, Waterford and Limerick until 9pm Wednesday evening.

The yellow rainfall alert For Carlow and Kilkenny is also in place until midnight with intense downpours and localised flooding forecast.

A status orange warning of heavy rain with thunderstorms is also affecting neighbouring counties Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow until 12 tonight.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow weather says we can expect more thunderstorms and flash flooding this evening.