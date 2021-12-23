Organisers of the Festival of Writing and Ideas in Co Carlow to roll out its Winter Series

Highlights of the Festival of Writing & Ideas can soon be viewed online.

The crew behind the Borris-based event is set to roll out The Winter Series, a weekly filming of the talks that played out in August from the likes of President Michael D Higgins, John Boorman and Luke O’Neill.

Festival founder Hugo Jellet says it’s “One of the only literary festivals to have happened and one of the few to have happened in Carlow and Kilkenny this year and we just managed to limbo under the bar in August and do a little festival but not for very many people and so we thought that we’d produce a winter series that took those films, they’re all about 45 minutes to 50 minutes long of each talk and then broadcast them, one each week starting January the 5th and going the whole way through to April”.

You can book a place for each talk and watch it on its release date, or you can view it on playback anytime thereafter.

