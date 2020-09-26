Orientation will be held on campus at IT Carlow next week

IT Carlow will still be holding orientation on campus next week, but it will be in accordance with new recommendations from the Higher Education Minister.

Simon Harris says colleges and universities shouldn’t have students on campus unless it’s absolutely necessary over the coming weeks.

In a statement released by IT Carlow after Minister Harris’ announcement, President Patricia Mulcahy says the college is now focusing on limiting the movement of students and avoiding congregation of large groups.

Orientation for first years will proceed on campus this Monday. Detailed timetables have been drawn up to ensure provision in small groups on a staggered basis and allow for social distancing.

However face coverings still have to be worn on campus, and all college social activities are suspended until further notice.

The Union of Students in Ireland President, Lorna Fitzpatrick says college-goers nationwide must now be given support to deal with these new restrictions:

“We will always support and promote the public health advice, and as most college activity will now take place online for the coming weeks, with the risk of that being extended government must act immediately to support student renters who may have been badly impacted by this. Colleges really need to work with their local student unions to develop alternative measures and ensure effective communication of those to students across the board.”