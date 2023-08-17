Catch UpOurs To Protect

Ours To Protect Episode 11: Part Two with Environmental Consultant Jack O’Sullivan

Photo of Tara Byrne Tara Byrne17/08/2023
KCLR _Ours To Protect
KCLR _Ours To Protect

On this week’s episode of ‘Ours to Protect’, show producer Ethna Quirke spoke to Environmental Consultant Jack O’Sullivan, about some novel suggestions for how human urine can be used as fertiliser.

#OursToProtect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland. Check out ourstoprotect.ie for more details.

 

 

EPISODE 11 OTP TIP SHEET

 

 

 

Photo of Tara Byrne Tara Byrne17/08/2023