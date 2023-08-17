Catch UpOurs To Protect
Ours To Protect Episode 11: Part Two with Environmental Consultant Jack O’Sullivan
On this week’s episode of ‘Ours to Protect’, show producer Ethna Quirke spoke to Environmental Consultant Jack O’Sullivan, about some novel suggestions for how human urine can be used as fertiliser.
#OursToProtect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland. Check out ourstoprotect.ie for more details.