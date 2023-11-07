Catch UpOurs To Protect
Ours To Protect Episode 22: Tommy Cooke of the Irish Wind Farmers Association
This week on “Ours to Protect” show producer Ethna Quirke caught up with Kilkenny man Tommy Cooke of the Irish Wind Farmers Association ahead of their upcoming Annual Conference in The Lyrath Hotel. Tommy states that locally-owned community and farmer-owned wind projects are vital in our bid to reach Government Climate targets for 2030.