Ours To Protect Episode 23: Celebrating Recycling and Remaking with Sculptor Shane Holland
On this week’s Ours to Protect, show producer Ethna Quirke caught up with Designer and Sculptor Shane Holland on his most recent project, entitled the Submarinocurraplane – which is not only a celebration of recycling and remaking, but also a celebration of innovation combined with traditional Irish making skills.
