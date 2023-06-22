Catch UpOurs To Protect

Ours To Protect Episode 3: The Green Schools Committee of Newtown Dunleckney National School

The climate is in our hands. It's Ours To Protect. The future is now.

Ethna Quirke were chatting with The Green Schools Committee of Newtown Dunleckney National School about their their tree planting initiative and being awarded their 4th Green Schools Flag.

Here’s a tip sheet on planting trees.
Ours To Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland. Check out ourstoprotect.ie for more details.
