Ours To Protect Episode 3: The Green Schools Committee of Newtown Dunleckney National School
The climate is in our hands. It's Ours To Protect. The future is now.
Ours To Protect:
Ethna Quirke were chatting with The Green Schools Committee of Newtown Dunleckney National School about their their tree planting initiative and being awarded their 4th Green Schools Flag.
Here’s a tip sheet on planting trees.
Ours To Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland. Check out ourstoprotect.ie for more details.