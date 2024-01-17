Catch UpOurs To Protect
Ours To Protect Episode 31: Climate Action Co-ordinator of Carlow County Council, Jannette O’Brien
This week in the first series of the New Year, show producer Ethna Quirke caught up with Climate Action Co-ordinator of Carlow County Council, Jannette O’Brien to talk all things recycling.
