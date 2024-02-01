Ours To Protect Episode 34: Niamh Kelly of Re-turn

As Ireland’s first-ever deposit return scheme begins its official roll-out this morning, Ethna Quirke catches up with Niamh Kelly of Re-turn to chat about the initiative, the hopes for its success in helping reduce our carbon emissions and the specifics of just how the scheme will work.

Remember you can listen back to this and all episodes in the Ours to Protect series on the KCLR website and on Ours to Protect dot it. You’ll also find tips and support to help you in your climate journey, there each week.

Re-Turn – Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme