Ours To Protect Episode 34: Niamh Kelly of Re-turn
Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR96FM and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland. Check out ourstoprotect.ie for more details.
As Ireland’s first-ever deposit return scheme begins its official roll-out this morning, Ethna Quirke catches up with Niamh Kelly of Re-turn to chat about the initiative, the hopes for its success in helping reduce our carbon emissions and the specifics of just how the scheme will work.
