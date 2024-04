On this week’s Ours to Protect, series producer Ethna Quirke chats with Emlyn Cullen, National Spring Clean manager, about the initiative, now in it’s 25th year. Have a listen to how you and your community can get involved.

Remember, you can listen back to this and all previous episodes on our website and via ourstoprotect.ie, where you’ll also find fact sheets each week to help you in your climate care journey.