Ours To Protect Episode 5: Green Clubs Programme

This week on Ours to Protect, we’re joined by Carlow County Council’s Climate Action Coordinator Jannette O’Brien, who tells us all about the “National Green Clubs Initiative” – a fantastic partnership between The GAA, The LGFA, The Camogie Association of Ireland and local authorities right across the country.

