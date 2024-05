Carlow Educate Together have won the 2024 Nature Hero Award.

In its largest scheme to date, more than 79,000 children from 305 schools across 26 counties took part in supporting local biodiversity.

In this week’s Ours to Protect, we hear from teacher Mark O’Brien, students at the school and Nature Minister Malcolm Noonan, who presented the school with a Nature Hero Award plaque and €10,000 to makeover their school garden.

Remember, you can listen back to this and all previous episodes on our website and via ourstoprotect.ie, where you'll also find fact sheets each week to help you in your climate care journey.

