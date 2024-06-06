The final episode of Ours to Protect shows a panel of experts look back on how the project has gone. They look back on some of the topics covered and discuss the positive impact the series has had.

Remember, you can listen back to this and all previous episodes on our website and via ourstoprotect.ie , where you’ll also find fact sheets each week to help you in your climate care journey.

Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.