Outdoor amenities in Carlow allocated over €34,000 in funding

Forest parks, walking trails, and outdoor amenities across Carlow are set to recieve funding over €34,000.

Clogrennan will receive over five and a half thousand euro for the upgrade of walking trails, while Kilbrannish is getting the same for the re-surfacing of the Car park entrance.

Meanwhile, Clogrennan has also been allocated just over €23,000 for a new car park.

Local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says since COVID more people are using Ireland’s walking trails:

“I think COVID changed everything. The amount of people I think that took up walking with their families during COVID increased. So going forward, the plan for the government is to put money into forest parks and walking trails. And it’s so important to have them right so that people are able to access them.”