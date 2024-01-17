KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Outgoing Chair of Kilkenny IFA Jim Mulhall rules out move into political arena
His focus now is firmly on farming and family life
The outgoing Chair of Kilkenny IFA says people trust Irish farmers and their produce.
Jim Mulhall, who wound up four-years in the role last night, has been telling The KCLR Daily that it’s up to those in the sector to maintain that trust.
He’s welcoming a return to farming and family life and, despite being vocal on a number of topics, ruled out a move into the political arena.
Hear his conversation with our Brian Redmond in full here;