Outgoing HSE Chief Paul Reid to visit Kilkenny Healthcare facilities

The outgoing CEO of the Health Services Executive is due in Kilkenny this morning. (Tues).

Paul Reid was appointed to the role in 2019 but hands over the reins on the 3rd of October, two months earlier than was expected allowing him take annual leave.

Today however his focus is on services in this locality.

Due after 9 o’clock, Paul Reid is set to spend the morning at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

There he’ll get to see the new Ormond Wing, MRI scanner, therapy department and upgraded stroke unit.

He’ll also be meeting with key personnel in the areas of radiology, pharmacy, maternity and those involved with the Geriatric Emergency Medicine Service(GEMS).

Later, Mr Reid will visit the Primary Care Centre at Newpark.

He will also get to meet with some involved in the Regional Traveller Health Programme before finishing up with the Childrens Disability Network Team at Kilcreene.