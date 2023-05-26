Outstanding locals recognised in inaugural Carlow Cathaoirleach Awards

Some outstanding locals were recognised by the Inaugural Cathaoirleach Awards in Carlow.

A ceremony was held at the Link Gallery at Visual was hosted by Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue to recognise the huge contribution local people make to the county.

It follows a similar event held by the Chair of the Bagenalstown municipal district, Cllr Arthur McDonald, earlier in the week.

Cllr O’Donoghue says he decided to do the awards this year instead of having separate civic receptions for the various winners – there were five in all with Paul Doogue named the overall victor for his work with the national Community Games finals which will bring 20,000 people to the county over three weekends for the next three years.

