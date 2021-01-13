Over 1.5m people in Ireland are confident in their ability to speak Irish according to new research

Over 1.5m Irish people are confident in their ability to speak Irish, according to new research from Conradh na Gaeilge.

While almost two million are confident in their ability to understand Irish.

28% of people in the Republic and 12% of people in the north said that they are confident in their ability to speak Irish.

Julian de Spáinn from Conradh na Gaeilge says that people need more opportunity to use their skill.

“It’s always been between 28% and over 30% of the population saying that, that they have the ability to use Irish, that they’re confident that they have the ability to use Irish” said Julian.

“I think very much what we need to do is provide them with the opportunity and that’s what is hugely lacking in the country is to use the Irish that they have”.