Over 100 companies from across the south east due at Carlow hotel for conference on digitalization and online trading

Small business owners from the across the South East will be descending on the Woodford Dolmen Hotel today for ‘Digital24-South East’

The conference presents a transformative half-day conference dedicated to the world of digitalization and online trading.

The event is tailored for owner-managers of small companies to harness the full potential of digital technologies and online platforms to boost business growth and competitiveness.

Carlow County Council Head of Economic Development Kieran Comerford has been telling KCLR News; “It’s really an event that aims to inspire, connect and also help companies develop so over 100 companies have registered, they’ll be descending on the Woodford Dolmen Hotel and it’s really a chance to just immerse yourself digitally, how you should approach developing your business in 2024, also what supports are there from Enterprise Ireland and ourselves to support that journey with companies in Carlow and the wider south east”.