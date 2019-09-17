KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Over 100,000 attend opening day of National Ploughing Championships
That's well ahead of last year, when 97 and a half thousand attended the opening day
The National Plough Association says one hundred and two thousand, five hundred people attended the Ploughing Championships in Carlow today.
As todays action winds down, traffic is building on exit routes but is moving around Fenagh as tens of thousands of people make their journey home.