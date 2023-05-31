Over 200-thousand euro awarded to 19 biodiversity projects in Carlow and Kilkenny

19 biodiversity projects across carlow and Kilkenny are getting more than 200-thousand Euro in grants.

13 Carlow schemes are to get 110-thousand Euro between them, including 17-thousand for habitat restoration at Porterstown.

Meanwhile, just under a hundred thousand is being shared by six projects in Kilkenny.

This includes 18-thousand for a hedgerow survey that the county’s new Biodiversity Officer Bernadette Maloney has been telling KCLR about.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan says this money from the Local Biodiversity Action Fund will be well spent:

“A total of almost 210,000 Euro has been awarded to projects in Carlow and Kilkenny, which includes swift and barn owl surveys, pollinator projects and biodiversity awareness programmes in both counties along with phase one of a hedgerow survey in Kilkenny, which is really exciting.”