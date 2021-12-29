Over 30s can now receive booster vaccine in Carlow and Kilkenny walk-in centres

Covid vaccine booster doses are being made available to those aged 30 to 39 from today.

While those aged 16 to 29 who received a one dose Johnson and Johnson jab are also eligible.

In Kilkenny, a walk-in service is operating today from 8.15 to 12.30 and then from 1.30 to 7.15 this evening.

While in Carlow, the Woodford Dolmen’s walk-in clinic is open from 9am until 1pm and then from 2 to 5.

Professor of Infectious Diseases Jack Lambert says the booster campaign should be ramped up:

“Omicron is going through the community right now so people who are not vaccinated – or even people who are vaccinated but whose levels have dropped off – many of them are getting infected with Omicron.

“So Omicron is actually vaccinating people by natural infection. But I do think boosters are important and we should be ramping up boosters.

“We should have been boosting people Christmas Day, and the day after Christmas.”

To check when your nearest centre is open, you can click here.

For information regarding queues at vaccination centres, you can check the HSE Live Twitter page.