Over 40s to start getting booster jabs from 27th Dec

Minister Michael McGrath has confirmed 40-49-year-olds will start to be vaccinated the week after Christmas

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 15/12/2021
People in their 40s will start getting their Covid-19 booster vaccines in the week after Christmas.

The HSE is finalising a plan to roll out boosters to that age group.

They are also planning for the rollout of the first doses for children aged 5 to 11.

45,000 booster shots were administered on Tuesday which is the largest daily total in this phase.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has confirmed in the Dáil that 40-49-year-olds will start to be vaccinated from the 27th of December.

