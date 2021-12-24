Over 60 Kilkenny families enter their new homes for Christmas

More than 60 families are having their first Christmas in a new home in North Kilkenny this year.

A number of housing developments have been completed in the Castlecomer and Ballyragget areas by the County Council and local housing associations.

Chairman of the local Municipal district Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick is wishing them well after sterling work all year to tackle the housing crisis locally. ”Some of these people have been on a waiting list for a home for a very long

time. This has been a very difficult year so it’s brilliant to see these families get the keys to their new homes and I wish them all a peaceful Christmas.”