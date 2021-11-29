Over a million euro allocated to six outdoor recreation projects across Carlow and Kilkenny

Six local outdoor recreation projects are set to share in more than €1.3million in funding.

Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan has revealed a €15 million euro investment today for 84 projects around the country.

In Kilkenny, Castlecomer Discovery Park, Woodstock and Kilkenny Countryside park are all set for a boost from a local allocation of almost €935,000.

While €426,000 is coming South Carlow’s way.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor’s been telling KCLR News that it follows a visit to the area by Minister Heather Humphreys; “One is the completion of a looped walk around Clashganny on the River Barrow and the other one, it’s the south Leinster Barrow Way Walk which is Borris village and that’s over €246,000 and you know it’s just a great announcement, when the Minister was down there she could see like Borris and Clashganny, it’s a beautiful, scenic, tourist route and these walkways now will bring a lot of tourism to Carlow and to Borris and Clashganny, so absolutely a great announcement”.

She adds “It means that we’re promoting rural Carlow, you know I always believe that Carlow has so much to offer but we’ve so much now in the likes of tourism that we can but I just feel that by promoting this and promoting our walkways, I’m a big believer in having our walkways all linked up joined together, it brings people from all over the country, we’ve so much to offer; go in and have a cup of coffee, go into the little shops, and it’s also promoting Carlow, rural Carlow, so it’s a great day for Borris and rural Co Carlow”.