Over a million euro has been awarded to four local outdoor projects.

Kilkenny County Council’s been allocated almost €900,000 for three projects. The bulk, €500,000, is for the first of two phases for the Castlecomer

Discovery Park Bike Trail which will see the construction of 6.9km bike trail with works including the trail signage, seating, bike parking.

€200,000 is for Woodstock Gardens & Arboretum’s accessibility and inclusivity enhancement scheme, to help create an environment that is easily

accessed, understood and used to the greatest extent possible regardless of the users age, size, ability or disability.

A further €198,630 will help with the development of a new 2.3km way-marked loop walking trail from Stoneyford village out into the townlands of Lawcus, Ennisnag and Cotterelsbooly. A new trailhead within the Community Centre grounds in Stoneyford and it includes upgrades to the Orchard riverside amenity area and interpretative signage

While Carlow County Council gets €175,000 for the second phase of its Borris Village to River Barrow Connection with the inclusion of fencing, signage and interpretation panels.

The funds are part of a national €16.1million spend on 69 outdoor recreation announced yesterday by Minister Heather Humphreys.