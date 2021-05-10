KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Over €25,000 worth of drugs seized by Kilkenny Drugs Unit in two separate searches
It happened over the weekend
Over €25,000 worth of drugs has been seized by Kilkenny Drugs Unit during two separate searches over the weekend.
€20,000 of what’s understood to be cannabis with a quantity of cocaine was taken from a city premises.
One person was arrested and charged to appear at Kilkenny District Court.
A further €5,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine was located in a different building and arrests expected to follow.
All drugs are subject to analysis.
Gardaí advise if you notice anything suspicious which you believe may be drug-related then you should contact the dedicated drugs hotline on 087 7904885.